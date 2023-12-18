The singer and leader of Ke Characters, Emanuel Noir, was involved in a scandalous street fight on Saturday, December 16, in Concepción, Uruguay. After the event, the interpreter of 'Un weekend' and more trendy songs was detained by the local police and some videos of the moment in which he was intervened went viral on social networks. The artist used his platforms to speak out on the matter: what did he say?

Why was Emanuel Noir, from Ke Personajes, arrested?

According to information from some local media, the artist Emanuel Noir was guarded by police officers after, during the aforementioned Street fight, he will be knocked out for a few moments. Everything would have happened when the singer got out of his car to try to attack another man, using an iron mitten. The other person responded with blows.

As seen in the images broadcast on X (formerly Twitter) by the program account 'THE M', a man appears reproaching the interpreter of 'Ojitos rojo' for trying to attack him, while the artist is on the ground with his naked torso, as a result of the violent response of the other person involved. Moments later he is taken to a police patrol.

What did Emanuel Noir say after being arrested for a street fight?

Hours after the violent incident, Emanuel Noir was released by the Police and made a publication on his social networks about it. “Everyone is perfect and the only mistakes are mine?”says the message that accompanies a photograph of the interpreter.

Although he is no longer detained, it is not yet known whether the man they tried to attack was able to report Emanuel Noir. The latter would continue with his normal life and perform his musical performances with Ke Characters.

Emanuel Noir speaks out after street fight. Photo: Instagram capture/Emanuel Noir

