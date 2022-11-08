Continue to generate value for people and for the country system, with an approach based on innovation, solidity, the principles of sustainability and teamwork: this is the mission of Emanuel Morlinowho took on the role of Finance Head of Takeda Italia.

“The appointment of Emanuel is a further confirmation of Takeda’s desire to enhance internal talent – he declares Annarita EgidiAd Takeda Italy -. In fact, we see in him leadership qualities and strategic vision, fundamental for defining new growth paradigms, in a general context characterized by significant changesand to continue to effectively support Takeda’s commitment alongside all the players in the Italian healthcare system “.

With a degree in Economics, Emanuel Morlino began his career at Sony and, after an experience at Euler Hermes, in 2011 he joined Merck Sharp & Dohme, with roles of increasing responsibility. He developed his skills in the pharmaceutical world in Chiesi, also with roles of international importance, as Regional Controller Emerging Markets and, subsequently, as Finance Manager in Turkey. Now the path continues in Takeda, where he becomes financial director for Italy. He joined the company – a note reads – in September 2020, as Financial Planning & Analysis Head, where he contributed significantly to the construction of processes and tools to support business decisions.

“My commitment – assures Morlino – it will be guided by a personal and team-oriented approach to growth, which can generate value for patients and for the company, promoting sustainable development and promptly reacting to the changes dictated by the scenario in which we operate. I will work to anticipate changes, contribute to innovation with an eye to the future, in an inclusive environment where individual talent finds expression and value “.