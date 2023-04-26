The dancer’s words about his partner did not go unnoticed

Since the evening of Friends of Maria De Filippi, Emanuel Lo is one of the most talked about character from the pages of the main gossip magazines. The various performances in which the dancer becomes the protagonist together with Lorella Cuccarini never go unnoticed and in these hours the master has revealed some background regarding his relationship with Giorgia.

Emanuel Lo and Giorgia they have been living their beautiful relationship since 2010 and their love was crowned by the birth of a son, Samuel. Over the past few hours the name of the dance master of Friends of Maria De Filippi released an interview with the newspaper ‘Chi’ where the words about the singer and how she reacts every time she performs together with Lorella Cuccarini.

By the way, these were his words:

She and I have always been fans of each other, we met at work, supported in work. Giorgia took me by the hand even when I left dance as a protagonist and dedicated myself more to building ballet, which is what I love to do.

And, continuing, the dancer of Friends of Maria De Filippi he then added:

So, when Maria De Filippi asked me to get back into the game, to dance, while I was worried, she was super happy.

According to the words of the dancer, therefore, Georgia she would not be at all jealous of the performances in which the maestro is the protagonist together with her friend and colleague.

Regarding Lorella Cuccarini, however, Emanuel Lo expressed himself in these words: