Emanuel Lo and his story with Giorgia: “Before I met her I was already crazy about her”

“We are discreet but our relationship is born on stage”. Emanuel Lo tells of his love for Giorgia to whom he has been linked for 20 years now. In an interview with Sorrisi e Canzoni, the dancer and coach of “Amici” defined the Roman singer as one of his “devoted fans”. As inseparable as they are reserved, the couple also have a 10-year-old son, Samuel. “Just back from abroad Giorgia asked me to dance in a video clip of her, I was already crazy about her. She then called me on her 2003 tour. And between one concert and another we fell in love ”, said Emanuel, who in recent days has made headlines for his performance with Lorella Cuccarini on the stage of Amici, culminating in a kiss.

“This glove thing is getting a little out of hand, but you are so good that we can only applaud you!” Giorgia commented on Instagram. Even the singer, returning from participation in the Sanremo Festival, recently recalled how she had met her Emanuel of her. “When we met I was a girl and he was a boy. We have these 8 years of difference; he was 23 and I was 31,” she told Verissimo. “I had a preconception, I said to him: ‘you will leave me because I’m older’. And then? And then he didn’t leave me ”.