E.The public prosecutor in Romania deals with the shot of a bear. According to this, a foreign citizen is said to have killed the animal illegally. Contributing to the anger over the matter seems to be that the hunter (or poacher, as critics claim) is a nobleman, which means that all the requirements for a catchy story are met: tall animal kills poor animal. The accused denies the allegations.

The Austrian Kronen-Zeitung summarized the matter in its usual gripping way: “Crazy brown bear. Prince on the hunting affair: ‘Served to avert danger’. ”Apart from the bear, the focus of the story is Prince Emanuel von und zu Liechtenstein. According to the “Krone”, he assured in writing that everything was lawfully received when the bear was killed in March: “After a bear has often penetrated settlements, the responsible Romanian authorities classified it as dangerous and released it for shooting . I have legally acquired and exercised the authorization to hunt from the responsible authorities, ”the newspaper quotes from the letter. The “problem animal” was said to have been shot around 250 meters from a village.

It was about the trophy

Animal rights activists present the matter differently. Accordingly, the “problem prince” shot the wrong bear. Allegedly released for shooting was a she-bear who had repeatedly entered human-inhabited areas. The prince is said to have shot a 17-year-old brown bear named Arthur. The hunter denies this. Representatives of animal protection associations want to know that the prince paid a fee of 7,000 euros to shoot the she-bear, but instead killed Arthur, who was so big and massive that it was impossible to mistake him for a she-bear. According to the activists, the prince was interested in the impressive trophy. He was guilty of poaching.

Romania’s Environment Minister Barna Tánczos understandably does not comment on the ongoing investigation, but stressed that there are indeed bears in the country that are causing problems. The same cannot be said of aristocrats, who have not existed in the once communist Balkan state for a long time.