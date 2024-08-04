Humanity has eternally struggled to achieve the emancipationthe quest for freedom It is the most legitimate aspiration of the human being and that search has different paths: The path of the education. Perhaps education is one of the main paths to emancipation; a person with education, with preparation to face life, with resources to overcome obstacles, with skills to get ahead, will be emancipated. Another path, which is not independent of the previous one, is self-sufficiencynot depending on a third party, is synonymous with emancipation. Therefore we can affirm that both education and lawful work are eminently emancipatory sources. Any ignorant human being, limited in his cognitive and reflective scope or who depends on others, will hardly be able to be or feel emancipated; consciously or unconsciously he will know that he depends on the wills of others and that therefore this limits his freedom.

Freedom is being and letting oneself be, freedom is doing and coexisting, freedom is transcending.

Unfortunately, only those who have been deprived of their freedom fully value it. For such a person, freedom is not just a word, freedom is the essence of life. Only those who are free live, only those who can influence the course of their lives live.

In an administrative system, it could be said that democracy is synonymous with freedom, because only in democracy can a person be completely free. Autocracy, dictatorship, the absolute concentration of power, limits human beings, and these limitations are, to a large extent, restricting their freedom.

But be careful, the emancipation It doesn’t mean having complete freedom, it means having the freedom to do whatever we want, as long as we are not trampling on or inhibiting the freedom of other people.

We must never forget that our rights end where those of others begin. This is the golden rule for healthy coexistence.

Achieving emancipation does not mean acquiring the right to trample on the freedoms of others.

Making Mexico a democratic nation means making Mexicans completely free beings.

For a dignified and united MexicoLet us make a pact to achieve, together, the emancipation of each and every Mexican. Thank you very much.