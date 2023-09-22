Messages sent to the CPI on January 8 reveal that the former president met with military personnel in November and December 2022

E-mails sent to the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) on January 8th show that the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) had at least 2 meetings with commanders of the Armed Forces after the 2nd round of the 2022 elections. The meetings are not on the official agenda.

The meetings would have been held in November 14th and December 18th, 2022 at Palácio da Alvorada. The information is from the newspaper The globe.

On November 16, 2 days after the first post-election meeting with the commanders of the Forces, Bolsonaro’s former aide-de-camp, Mauro Cid, received a draft GLO (Guarantee of Law and Order) decree on his cell phone .

Here are the participants of the meeting on November 14th:

Army Commander, General Marco Antônio Freire Gomes;

Commander of the Navy, Admiral Almir Garnier dos Santos;

Air Force Commander, Air Lieutenant-Brigadier Carlos Baptista Junior;

Minister of Defense, Paulo Sérgio Nogueira;

General Braga Netto.

Here are the participants of the 2nd meeting, on November 18th:

Commander of the Navy, Admiral Almir Garnier dos Santos;

Minister of the GSI (Institutional Security Office), Augusto Heleno;

Minister of Defense, Paulo Sérgio Nogueira;

Special Advisor for International Affairs, Filipe Martins.

O Power360 contacted Bolsonaro’s team to ask about the alleged meetings with military personnel after the 2nd round, but did not receive a response until the publication of this report. The space remains open for demonstrations.

COUP PLAN

According to the news portal UOL and the newspaper O Globo, Mauro Cid said in a statement to the PF (Federal Police) that the former president held a meeting after the 2nd round of elections with high-ranking military personnel and government ministers to discuss a draft that called for new elections and included arrests of opponents. The document would have been delivered to Bolsonaro by former presidential advisor Filipe Martins.

According to the former aide-de-camp, the coup d’état plan would have been supported by the then Navy commander, Admiral Almir Garnier. The proposal did not receive support from the Air Force and Army chiefs.

The draft of the coup plan would have been prepared by a constitutional lawyer who, through Martins, would have handed the document to Bolsonaro during a meeting. The PF is investigating whether it is the same piece found in the home of former minister Anderson Torres.

In a statement, Cezar Bitencourt, Mauro Cid’s lawyer, said that he does not have access to the statements and that he does not confirm the content published by the press. Here’s the complete (PDF – 133 kB).