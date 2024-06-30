Home page politics

From: Simon Schröder

Press Split

Vladimir Putin wants to expand Russia’s power. The war in Ukraine could be just the beginning – the Russian autocrat is probably also setting his sights on the Arctic.

Moscow – After the Russian Defense Ministry accidentally published plans to expand Russian territorial waters in the Baltic Sea, Russian President Vladimir Putin is now looking north to the Arctic. At least that is what confidential emails from Dmitry Medvedev’s assistants are said to reveal. the documents from InformNapalma volunteer project that has been running since the Russian Crimea-Annexation in 2014 documented the course of the Ukraine war.

Dmitry Medvedev was previously President of Russia from 2008 to 2012. Since 2020, he has been Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation and a close confidant of Putin. Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, the 58-year-old has repeatedly attracted attention with his escalating rhetoric. He has repeatedly threatened nuclear war, both against Ukraine and against the West. The emails now provide a small insight into Putin’s inner circle.

Emails reveal Putin’s possible expansion plans in the Arctic

Alexei Zaklyazminsky, one of Medvedev’s six assistants, was reportedly InformNapalm in contact with the Moscow School of Economics and its Institute for Strategic Studies and Knowledge Society. The institute is doing important research on the Ukraine war, including on Russian plans in the Arctic region. According to InformNapalm The university and the institute have “significant influence on the policy-making of the Russian Security Council”.

Dmitry Medvedev. Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to expand his territory in the north as well. At least that is what emails from Dmitry Medvedev are supposed to prove. (Symbolic image) © Dmitry Astakhov/dpa

One of the institute’s proposals is to revise the baseline system for determining Russia’s territorial waters in the Arctic region in order to “significantly increase its maritime territory in the Arctic”, as Ukrainian Pravda quoted from the documents. The documents go on to say that they want to “extend additional waters of the Arctic seas to the historical waters of the Russian Federation”.

In addition to the Ukraine war – Putin also wants to expand Russia’s territory in the Baltic Sea

The plan to expand Russia’s Baltic Sea waters was similar. A government decision published officially at the end of May revealed that Moscow had planned to expand its territorial waters towards Lithuania and Finland. And this was also done by adjusting the baselines, as the Kremlin had tried to justify historically. The Arctic is of interest to Russia primarily because of its oil and gas reserves. But there are also Russian military bases in the icy region, such as Newsweek reported.

Putin’s circle of power in the Kremlin – the Russian president’s confidants View photo gallery

Even if the plans are not yet concrete, they show Putin’s imperialist ambitions. In addition to Ukraine, starting with Crimea, Russia now also seems to have its sights set on the Baltic Sea and the Arctic. And the Russian autocrat Putin is also increasingly active on the African continent in order to steadily expand his influence. (sure)