The Cyber ​​Security Council stressed that email is an effective means of communication, but it is also one of the most targeted means by cybercriminals, calling on individuals to be cautious and attentive, and to protect themselves by taking measures and guidelines for prevention and safety from electronic fraud, and to report any suspicious messages.

The Council warned against suspicious messages that reach individuals via e-mail, as they can be detected by a number of signs, including paying attention to spelling errors, a tone of insistence, and exaggerated emotional messages.

The council said that phishing is a fraudulent method used by cybercriminals to deceive individuals through fake messages, with the aim of obtaining their sensitive information or installing malicious software on their devices.

He pointed out that 35% of malware arrives via email, according to a Forbes Advisor report, calling for following six tips to protect against the risk of fraud.

Advice includes checking sender details, examining sender details before opening any email, especially unusual emails, enhancing account security by using strong passwords and ensuring they are updated regularly, reporting suspicious emails to relevant authorities such as the email service provider if they are noticed, avoiding sharing personal or financial information and data via email, not clicking or entering untrusted links, and not ignoring warning signs by paying attention to spelling errors, insistent tone, and emotional messages.

The council’s advice included being wary of exaggerated offers, such as imaginary deals, paying attention to brand elements, as unclear logos or images may indicate a scam, checking the company’s official social media channels, and verifying the identity of callers before answering calls.

The Council warned that fraudulent messages may appear to come from your shipping company, asking you to update your address to deliver the package, or from social media platforms, asking you to “reactivate your account on the platforms before it is suspended” with a link titled “Reactivate now.”

