The number of attacks on Russian computers using e-mail has doubled over the year, T.Hunter told Izvestia. If in February 2022, the security solutions of this developer detected a little more than 5 million emails with viruses, then for this – about 10 million.

“Since the beginning of the CBO, the number of mailing letters with malicious files has been constantly growing, and it correlates with the general increase in information and telecommunication crimes,” said Igor Bederov, head of the information and analytical research department at T.Hunter.

The number of email attacks has increased dramatically since the end of February 2022 and this trend continues, Irina Zinovkina, director of consulting at the InfoWatch group of companies, confirmed.

However, Kaspersky Lab notices a certain decline in the activity of hackers. In January-February, the company’s security products detected about 20 million emails with malicious attachments, while a year ago there were 25.7 million.

In its Securelist blog, the company notes that mass mailings of malware occur in waves, over a long period of time the number of activations of protective mechanisms “sometimes rises, then falls”, but in general, over the past years there has been an “uptrend”.

“Intruders often disguise their emails as business correspondence. For three years in a row, the Agensla Trojan has taken the lead, stealing credentials from the browser, as well as email and FTP clients. In 2022, it was the most common malicious email attachment (7.14%). The second place in 2022 was occupied by the Noon spyware (4.89%), and the third place was taken by the Badun Trojan (4.61%), which is distributed under the guise of archived electronic documents, the head of the Kaspersky Lab’s email threat protection group told Izvestia. » Anton Kovtun.

