The case of the e-mail of Free raised quite a few issues regarding email; first of all the security of your data, secondly the stability of the service used.

Of course, most of the civilized world certainly has a Google account with attached mail in Gmail.

E-mail: two words about Gmail

Although nowadays for many of us it has become almost impossible to live without this Google home service, this does not mean that there are valid alternatives.

But be careful: I’m not saying that out of the blue we have to abandon Google because it’s “insecure”, “not attentive to privacy” and so on. I am perfectly aware of the fact that for the vast majority of us it is almost impossible to be without, since many services on the Play Store actually don’t work in the absence of Google services.

If there are people who take this problem lightly, on the other hand there are people who care about the matter and who want to eliminate or limit (where possible) the intrusiveness of these services.

It should be noted that many services known for privacy (TOR Browser, Mozilla, Proton, etc.) they are in fact present in the Google Play Store, although there are also alternative stores from which to draw, but it has been discussed elsewhere.

Certainly if you are not particularly interested in tracking I have good news for you: Google’s e-mail is very difficult to leave you “on foot” for a week as happened with Libero, also because Google is a US company with more resources than an Italian one that we basically only know here in Italy (or almost).

Now let’s look at the 6 non-Google (and non-Free) email alternatives

1. Protonmail

Protonmail is the alternative service to the “usual suspects” of e-mail, born in Switzerland in 2013 has both free and paid plans, which include all the security features, including end-to-end encryption, zero access encryption, anti -phishing, anti-spam and 2FA. Available on Android and iOS on the mobile plan; it also has paid plans that enable custom domains.

No less important detail: it is also accessible via the Tor network and not all e-mail addresses are so obvious.

2. Tutanonote

Born in Germany in 2011, Tutanonote has native cross-platform applications available; paid plans that enable custom addresses (as well as related website domains).

It should be noted that third-party email clients are not supported (basically no Outlook, Thunderbird, etc.), users have to use the manufacturer’s wide range of applications.

However, such applications are readily available for Android and iOS.

3. SimpleLogin

SimpleLogin, French email provider: emails are forwarded to your real email address; curiously Ss reply to a sender, you don’t have to use your real name and you can even use a nickname, which will be seen by the recipient instead of your real name.

This email service is designed to be easy to use and available on basically all platforms (even Android and iOS applications).

4. Unroot

Unrootan email service founded in the Netherlands founded in 2015.

It has free plans that support custom addresses, users can choose between their own web client or third-party desktop clients like Thunderbird, Outlook, etc. and among other things Disroot allows you to send encrypted emails from their webmail application using OpenPGP.

5. Mailbox.org

Mailbox.org is an email service founded in Germany in 2014.

Allows paid plans that enable custom addresses; users can choose between their own web client or third-party desktop clients like Thunderbird.

6. StartMail

StartMail is an email service established in the Netherlands in 2014.

It has paid plans that enable custom domains and email addresses; users can choose between their own web client (i.e. browser) or third-party desktop clients such as Thunderbird or Outlook.

It should be noted that there is no 100% safe and private email provider, the fact remains that very unlikely these services will leave “on foot” like Libero.it which has been inactive for a week.