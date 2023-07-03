Ex-President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili, while in the hospital, took part in the court session via video link, which was reported on Sunday, July 3 “Mtavari Archi”.

The TV channel published the relevant footage in which you can see the ex-president who has become very thin. To demonstrate his condition, he pulled up his shirt, declaring that he continued to lose weight, writes “Newspaper.Ru“. However, Saakashvili added that despite his physical weakness, he remains fresh and cool.

The opinions of doctors on the topic of the state of the politician differ. So, on June 17, the clinical director of the Vivamedi clinic, where the former leader has been staying since May 2022, Zurab Chkhaidze, said that the health of the convicted ex-president had improved. However, American doctors hired by the Saakashvili family diagnosed him with several dozen diseases, including heavy metal poisoning. Specialists from Georgia did not confirm this. The latter argue that Saakashvili’s weight loss was caused by a refusal to eat well and take the necessary drugs.

Earlier, on June 16, Saakashvili announced that he intended to “actively get involved in Georgian politics in parallel with Ukrainian politics,” regardless of the state of health. He also expressed a desire to attend all of his court sessions.

The ex-president arrived in Georgia in October 2021, then was arrested and placed in a prison in the city of Rustavi. He was convicted in absentia in cases of the murder of banker Sandro Girgvliani and the beating of deputy Valery Gelashvili, and is also a defendant in the cases of dispersing an opposition rally on November 7, 2007 and the pogrom of the Imedi television company.