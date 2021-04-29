ofAndreas Schmid shut down

Alexej Navalny was digitally switched to the process and looked like a “terrible skeleton”. The emaciated Kremlin critic did not spare criticism – in the direction of Putin.

Moscow – Alexei Navalny, the Kremlin opponent imprisoned in the penal camp, has again attacked Russian President Vladimir Putin. “The naked emperor wants to rule until the end, he has clung to power,” said the opposition on Thursday after a report by the independent Internet broadcaster Doschd in an appeal in court. If Putin continues to rule, a stolen decade will be added to an already “lost decade”.

Russia: Putin President until 2036? Constitutional reform makes it possible

The Russian parliament recently rushed to the largest constitutional amendment in the country’s history. This makes it possible that the president of the largest state on earth will still go by the name of Vladimir Putin in 2036.

In a controversial referendum last summer, voters voted for the constitutional amendment, which allows Putin two more terms after the end of his current mandate in 2024. According to the old regulation, Putin’s current term would be last. A legislative period lasts six years

Russia: Constitutional reform under fire – Putin’s abuse of power

Navalny sees the constitutional amendment as securing Putin’s power. The Kremlin party “United Russia” appears to be the biggest beneficiary of the new regulation. It already has a three-quarters majority in the Duma, but in the new constitution it now has additional powers, such as a greater say in the appointment of political offices. Russian opposition officials also accused the president of abusing power and overthrowing the constitution. 78 percent of the Russian population voted for the reform. Oppositionists expressed doubts about the numbers.

However, he recently left it open whether Putin would like to remain president for so long. He first became head of state in 2000. After two terms in office, he moved to the post of prime minister in 2008 and, to a certain extent, swapped offices with Dmitry Medvedev, only to return to the Kremlin four years later.

Navalny: Kremlin critic emaciated – “I’m just a terrible skeleton”

The court upheld a ruling against Navalny in mid-February for insulting a World War II veteran. This step was previously expected. Now the 44-year-old has to pay a fine of 850,000 rubles (around 9400 euros). His lawyers announced that they would go to the European Court of Human Rights.

Navalny was connected to the trial by video from the prison camp – a few days after he broke off his hunger strike on the advice of the doctors. These were the first pictures ever since he was imprisoned a good 100 days ago. The live images on the television monitors showed him emaciated and with his head shaved. “I was taken to a bathhouse yesterday,” said Navalny. “There was a mirror there in which I saw myself: I’m just a terrible skeleton.” Since the seventh grade, he has not weighed as little as he currently does.

Kremlin critic Alexeij Navalny is digitally connected to the court. He had survived an attack with a neurotoxin from the Novichok group last August, for which he blames the Kremlin. After his treatment, he was arrested and later sentenced to more than two and a half years in a camp for allegedly violating probation requirements. © Babushkinsky District Court / imago-images

Navalny attacks Putin: “I would like to say, my dear dish, that your emperor is naked”

In his closing remarks, Navalny was ironic and said to Putin: “I would like to say, my dear dish, that your emperor is naked. And it’s not just a little boy yelling that the emperor is naked. “20 years of completely inept leadership would have led to this result:” There is a crown that slips over the ears. There are tons of lies on TV. And of course there is enormous personal wealth. “

The background to the conviction was Nawalny’s criticism of a video that state television broadcast last summer. In it, several citizens – including a 94-year-old veteran – campaigned for the corresponding constitutional amendment. Navalny insulted the protagonists on Twitter as “traitors”. This was interpreted as an insult to the veterans. (as / afp / dpa)