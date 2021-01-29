Regulators on Friday authorized AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine for use in adults across the European Union, amid criticism that the bloc is not moving fast enough to vaccinate its population.

The European Medicines Agency authorized the use of the vaccine in people 18 years of age or olderAlthough concerns were raised this week that there is insufficient data to show that it works in older people.

The injection is the third vaccine COVID-19 that has given the green light to the European Medicines Agency, after those manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna. Both were authorized for all adults.

Many countries on the continent have been struggling to vaccinate people as quickly as Britain, Israel, the United States, and elsewhere, and the AstraZeneca injection was long expected to help speed things up.

In addition to recent news that the drug maker would supply less dose In an initial batch, there was concern that an age restriction would further hamper Europe’s vaccination program. Some doctors feared that restricting the use of the vaccine in older people could worsen the impact of the pandemic, as older people have suffered a more serious illness and died in greater proportions from the coronavirus.

But in its decision on Friday, the European agency said the AstraZeneca vaccine, developed with the University of Oxford, would be recommended. for all adults.

While the AstraZeneca vaccine has been licensed for all adults in other countries, only 12% of the participants in their research were over 55 and enrolled later, so there hasn’t been enough time to get results.

A large trial published last month showed that the vaccine was about 70% effective in preventing people from getting sick from the coronavirus, although it is unknown whether the vaccine stops transmission of the disease.

Associated Press