Berlin – The vaccine from the manufacturer Astrazeneca has been making headlines for weeks, the suspicion of serious side effects after the administration of the vaccine quickly made the rounds. After researchers had already stated that they could prove a connection between the Astrazeneca vaccination and severe thrombosis cases, a representative of the EU authority EMA has now confirmed that there is a connection.

Astrazeneca vaccination: connection between vaccine and thrombosis cases confirmed

However, the exact cause of the severe side effects has not yet been clarified, he said. The severe thromboses are very rare cerebral vein thromboses and sinus vein thromboses, i.e. blood clots in the brain. These would disrupt the blood flow in the brain. The head of the EMA vaccination department, Marco Cavaleri, explained in an interview with the Italian newspaper Il Messaggero: “We can now say that it is clear that there is a connection with the vaccine.”

Astrazeneca vaccine: Means should only be used for people over 60

At the end of March, the federal and state governments followed a recommendation by Stiko that the Astrazeneca funds should only be used for people over 60. With 2.7 million Astrazeneca doses administered, 31 suspected cases of a so-called cerebral vein thrombosis were reported. Nine cases were fatal. Experts suspect that the already very low risk only affects young people.

A 32-year-old died in early March after being vaccinated with the vaccine, her mother is now denouncing a Lauterbach statement. A connection between the vaccination and the death has not yet been confirmed.

