War economy in Europe to speed up the precious vaccines of Pfizer / BionTech, the only ones that, at the moment, are being distributed and inoculated among the 27. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) today urged member countries to speed up the vials as much as possible of the formula of the German-American consortium because, according to their calculations, each ampoule could be obtained six doses and not five as the manufacturer has been recommending up to now.

The EMA, which this Friday updated the Pfizer leaflet, clarified that to obtain those six complete doses, however, not a drop of the compound can be wasted, therefore, high precision needles and syringes (“low dead volume” of no more than 35 microliters) should be used to extract the liquid, because otherwise “it is possible that there will not be enough vaccine to extract a sixth dose of the same vial “.

Unmixed



The agency specified that the amount of the inoculation must be 0.3 milliliters and that this dose must be extracted from a single vial (it is not valid to mix the leftover remains of several ampoules to combine an injection). “There should be no combination of multiple vials to get a complete dose and any unused vaccine should be discarded six hours after dilution,” the EMA warned.

The recommendation of the European Medicines Agency comes at a time when criticism is multiplying in European countries for the slow start of the vaccination campaign and for the lack of sufficient supply of prophylaxis for citizens of 27. The option proposed by the EMA would mean that EU countries would have millions of additional doses (12% more than current ones) with the same number of vials available.