For the first time since the disturbing chapters of strokes in healthy people recently vaccinated with the AstraZeneca formula began weeks ago, a senior official at the European Medicines Agency (EMA) acknowledges that there is evidence that there is a ‘link’ between the thrombi and the administration of British prophylaxis.

“Now we can say it, it is clear that there is a link with the vaccine. What provokes this reaction, however, we still do not know (…) In short, in the next few hours we will say that there is a link, but we still have to understand how it happens », admitted Marco Cavaleri, head of vaccine strategy at the EMA in an interview with the Italian newspaper Il Messaggero published this Tuesday.

Cavaleri’s statement is a substantial change in the position of the EMA vis-à-vis the British laboratories’ vaccine. On March 18, after several days in which a good part of the European countries paralyzed the inoculation of this formula after some thirty cases of thrombi in the EU, the Committee for the Evaluation of Risks in Pharmacovigilance (PRAC) of the EMA settled that it did not have conclusive evidence that related embolisms with punctures, although it is true that at the time it recognized that it could not totally rule out that these plugs have some type of connection with the inoculation of the formula of the laboratories of the University of Oxford

In the absence of these tests that “linked” thrombi with the vaccine that the EMA now seems to have, the regulator urged the ten European countries that have suspended vaccination with AstraZeneca, including Spain, to resume it as soon as possible because the “benefits of the vaccine far outweigh the risks.”

And that opinion, despite everything, seems to have not changed at the EMA. Cavaleri insisted that the risk-benefit ratio is still in favor of the vaccine, despite the fact that its administration is related to thrombosis. The EMA director explained that, at this point, the use could be assessed according to specific population groups: “Young women, who are often the protagonists of cases of thrombosis, suffer less from the effect of covid, therefore, we will have to assess the risk-benefit ratio for them. Therefore, very meticulous work will be necessary to understand if the risk-benefit ratio is in favor of the vaccine for all ages, “he pointed out. The PRAC’s opinion in March did not end by far the misgivings, since the cases of thrombosis continued to be recorded, in fact, the United Kingdom has recognized in recent days that seven people recently vaccinated with AstraZeneca have died and another 23 have suffered embolisms of different types, although the majority (22 patients) suffered from brain thrombi venous, the episode most closely related to prophylaxis inoculation.

With this panorama of unknowns, experts from the European Medicines Agency are meeting today to finalize their evaluation of rare cases of blood clotting and their possible relationship with AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine, whose use remains paralyzed in some European countries for children under 60 years of age pending these conclusions.

The Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee has meetings scheduled from Tuesday to Friday, so it is expected to report on its updated assessment of AstraZeneca’s safety on one of those days, after Cavalieri advanced today that the EMA and if you think you have evidence of this “link” between thrombi and prophylaxis.