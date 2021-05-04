The European Medicines Agency (EMA) begins testing the vaccine from the Chinese manufacturer Sinovac.

Amsterdam – The EU Medicines Agency (EMA) has started testing the vaccine from the Chinese manufacturer Sinovac. The EMA announced on Tuesday in Amsterdam that the data would be evaluated in the accelerated procedure.

Does Sinovac’s Corona Vaccine Protect?

The EMA experts justified their decision with preliminary results from clinical and laboratory studies. From this it becomes clear that the vaccine is called Coronavac stimulate the production of antibodies against the coronavirus and could therefore be effective as protection against Covid-19 *.

The EMA checks according to the so-called rolling review process. All data are then assessed, even before the studies are completed and before the formal application for marketing authorization has been submitted. How long the test procedure will take is unclear.

So far, four vaccines have been approved in the EU. So far, with the preparations from Biontech / Pfizer *, Moderna, Astrazeneca * and Johnson & Johnson, only corona vaccines from western manufacturers have EU-wide approval. Three other preparations have been tested using the rolling review process for some time.

Brazilian researchers: Sinovac is only 50 percent effective

Brazilian researchers have determined an effectiveness of only 50.4 percent for the corona vaccine from the Chinese manufacturer Sinovac, reported the ZDF in mid-February. For the vaccine based on mRNA technology from Biontech / Pfizer, however, an effectiveness of more than 90 percent was found.

Chile: No Doubts About Chinese Sinovac Vaccine

According to a study from Chile, the Chinese corona vaccine Coronavac protects 67 percent against symptomatic Covid 19 diseases and 80 percent against a fatal course. This was the result of a data analysis of the corona vaccinations in Chile in February and March, as the Chilean government announced in mid-April (April 16). Severe disease courses that required hospitalization or treatment in the intensive care unit were prevented by 85 and 89 percent, respectively. Coronavac is used in more than 90 percent of the administered doses in Chile, which has one of the most advanced vaccination campaigns in South America. (ml / dpa)