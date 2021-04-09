The European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced today that it is investigating four serious cases of unusual blood clotting with low platelets in people who had previously received the Janssen vaccine. These are symptoms similar to those detected among the dozens of patients who have suffered strange embolisms after inoculation of AstraZeneca prophylaxis.

As reported by the European regulator, three of the episodes being analyzed by the Pharmacological Surveillance Committee (PRAC) of the EMA have occurred in the United States, where this prophylaxis has been administered massively for weeks, and one during clinical trials. One of these four people died shortly after receiving the vaccine.

“These reports point to a ‘safety signal’, but it is currently unclear if there is a causal association between vaccination with Janssen and these conditions. The PRAC is investigating these cases and will decide whether regulatory action may be necessary, which generally consists of in an update of the product information, “said the European regulator.

The European Union has high hopes for this formula from the Johnson & Johnson pharmaceutical subsidiary, since being a single dose could give a strong boost to the rate of vaccination. Although the EMA gave its approval to the commercialization of this vaccine in Europe on March 11, it has not yet begun to be administered among the 25 due to delays in the supply by the laboratory.

The Ministry of Health is confident that it will be able to start administering the first Janssen prophylaxis this April. The department headed by Carolina Darias expects to inoculate 5.5 million single-dose vials of this compound during this second quarter. In total, before September, Health has the arrival of 17.5 million doses from this laboratory.