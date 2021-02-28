The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has endorsed the use of monoclonal antibodies REGN-CoV-2, from the American pharmaceutical company Regeneron, to treat patients with coronavirus that do not require an additional supply of oxygen and that are at risk of developing a serious picture of the disease.

The Committee for Human Medicines (CHMP) today completed a review of treatment data and the results of a study that analyzed the use of these drugs in at-risk patients with coronavirus. “Preliminary results indicate that the treatment favored the reduction of viral load in the patients, while the same did not happen with the patients who received the placebo”, they explain from the EMA.

Therefore, this EMA statement represents a valid scientific opinion that the countries of the European Union can take into account when administering the medicine. In fact, This cocktail of drugs was used to treat the contagion of the former president of the United States, Donald Trump.

Side effects

Similar to what has happened during the approval phase of vaccines, side effects have been one of the aspects to which more attention has been paid from the European regulatory agency. The majority of symptoms after its administration are mild or moderate, according to the EMA, “although there have been allergic reactions that should be monitored”, have added.

Review of other antibody combinations

REGN-CoV-2 antibodies have not been the only ones studied by the European Medicines Agency, since dSince the beginning of February, the effects that the combination of antibodies casirivimab and imdevimab may have on the treatment of coronavirus patients are being reviewed.

The revolution that could entail a go-ahead from the EMA would be very important, since these antibody combinations, as are bamlanivimab and etesevimab, which are also under review, could help prevent hospital collapse in beds in Intensive Care Units.