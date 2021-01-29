A.When Emer Cooke took office in November 2020, she was a seasoned senior civil servant in the international health administration. However, it was just as unknown to the public as the authority that assumed it. That changed in December. Cooke was in the spotlight – and immediately in the pillory. Above all in Germany there was ranting that the EU – in contrast to Great Britain, for example – was taking too much time to approve the new Covid vaccines, and that was apparently also due to sluggish bureaucrats in the EU drug agency EMA – the authority who is now leading the 59 year old Irishwoman.

The EMA has led a quiet existence so far. It only hit the headlines briefly in 2017 when it was necessary to clarify where to move from London after the Brexit referendum. Amsterdam and Bonn were considered. At the time, the federal government could not decide whether the application from the former federal capital was more important or that of Frankfurt for the EBA, which was also moving. In the end, Germany got nothing – and the EMA moved to Amsterdam. It monitors and evaluates a large number of drugs for safety and effectiveness. But it is only now that it is guaranteed to attract a lot of attention. Because on their judgment depends on whether the EU Commission can approve a new corona vaccine.

In principle, the criticism of their alleged slowness does not hit the EMA itself, but – if at all – the EU states. Because they agreed that approval in the EU should follow a normal procedure. In contrast, the British chose an emergency procedure in which possible side effects were given much less consideration. In any case, Cooke reacted stoically and with the same formula to the criticism: “Speed ​​is essential, but safety is our top priority.” She also pointed out that the test was still much faster than usual – and introduced herself to her staff, who have been working around the clock in shifts since the first application for approval, that of Biontech at the beginning of December.

But Cooke reacted a little to the criticism. According to the original EMA plans, the Biontech vaccine should be finalized on December 29th. The date was then brought forward to December 21st at short notice – which helped Cooke as well as EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen to say good things about a nice Christmas present.

This Friday, Cooke is back in the spotlight. After the EMA launched approval of the second vaccine (from Moderna) in early January without any major fuss, the now imminent release of Astra-Zeneca’s vaccine is much more politically charged. On the one hand, the EU Commission is fighting with the Swedish-British company over the content of the contract and delivery quantities. On the other hand, rumors swarmed around the world this week that the Astra Zeneca vaccine was not effective enough for seniors and may therefore only be allowed for people up to 65 years of age.

Criticism is inevitable

This means that the pressure on Cooke is at least as high as in the Biontech case. Regardless of how the EMA decides, its boss will justify the decision precisely and one way or another will have to be prepared for critical questions. If the rumors are wrong – which there is much to be said for – and the EMA does not pass an age limit, doubts will remain. If there were a restriction, criticism would be immediately raised that the authorities refused to give old people the vaccine. It cannot be avoided: what should be a purely scientific assessment becomes a highly political fateful decision.

Cooke, who studied pharmacy, is sober about it. In a hearing of the European Parliament on Tuesday, she practically did not answer curious questions from MPs with hermetic friendliness. It would contradict their own self-image as well as that of their authority to even hint at the content in advance. You couldn’t anticipate the decision, she said. Yes, limited admission is only possible for certain age groups. New data from the vaccination study was continuously received, which contributed to a better assessment of the vaccine. This strict, deliberately apolitical scientific approach is important to the head of the EMA in order to demonstrate the independence of her agency from politics. She accepts that it may appear a little unworldly as a result. Of course, it has already proven that it is not. She pointed out several times that doubts about the seriousness of an EMA test were only against vaccination opponents.

Cooke knows science, the pharmaceutical industry, and health administration alike from the inside out. And she’s not just a pharmacist. In addition to her pharmacy degree, she also received a degree in business administration from Trinity College in Dublin. She has been working in health regulation for more than thirty years. She headed the Pharmacy Department in the EU Commission until 2002, after which she went to the EMA for the first time, which was still based in London at the time.

In her first EMA period, which lasted until 2016, she gained experience in various positions in the fight against pandemics, such as the swine flu in 2009 and the Ebola epidemic in 2014. At that time, the Irish woman was responsible for international cooperation with other medical authorities. Until 2020 Cooke was responsible for the regulatory tasks of the World Health Organization in Geneva. She is the first woman to head the EMA. Assertiveness is certified as well as great empathy and a “big heart” for public health. She recently made clear with a fine distinction on Dutch television that this always comes first for her. “We serve,” she said, “the public, not the media.”