The European Medicines Agency again insisted this Thursday that AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine is “safe and effective”, is not linked to recent cases of blood clots, and that the benefits outweigh the risks.

The specialists of the European regulatory entity gave a virtual press conference, in which they presented their recommendations after.nalize the cases of thrombosis that occurred in people who had been administered the vaccine.

“The committee came to a clear scientific conclusion: it is a safe and effective vaccine“EMA Executive Director Emer Cooke declared in videoconference.

This opinion comes after several European countries, including Spain, temporarily suspended the administration of the vaccine when rare cases of thrombosis are detected, such as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis.

