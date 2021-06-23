OfFlorian Naumann shut down

The Allianz Arena is left out – but many places show “rainbows” on Wednesday. That does not apply to the state parliament. The CSU vetoed.

Munich – The excitement about the forbidden rainbow lighting of the Munich Allianz Arena continues to make waves. Many institutions want to display the rainbow colors on Wednesday – the council of elders of the Bavarian state parliament has rejected the symbol against homophobia for the parliament building: CSU and AfD opposed a corresponding proposal. The opposition is particularly outraged by the Christian Socialists’ no. But the coalition partner Free Voters was also disappointed.

CSU votes against rainbow flags in the state parliament: SPD is “angry”

The SPD had put the proposal on the agenda. According to the parliamentary group, the CSU parliamentary group opposed the idea. “We are not surprised. We are angry! How was the regret about the UEFA decision, Markus Söder? ”Read the SPD parliamentary group’s Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon.

CSU parliamentary group leader Thomas Kreuzer justified the decision with concerns about a precedent. “As a result, the state parliament would certainly be regularly asked to show the flag or color for many legitimate concerns,” he said. From the CSU’s point of view, it is not possible to weigh up each individual case and find a consensus.

EM hubbub about Hungary and UEFA: amazement at the CSU no to the rainbow flag in the state parliament

The approval of all political groups would have been necessary for implementation. The CSU’s no also caused astonishment within the party – party leader and Prime Minister Markus Söder had spoken out in favor of lighting the EM stadium in rainbow colors. The President of the Landtag, Ilse Aigner (CSU), would have been open to it.

The other parliamentary groups – SPD, Greens, Free Voters and FDP – were nevertheless disappointed that the state parliament was missing a good opportunity to present itself as a cosmopolitan parliament that stood for tolerance. Instead of publicly “showing the flag” on the building, at the end of the state parliament there was only a social media statement with a rainbow by Aigner and the vice-presidents of the state parliament. Söder had previously stated on Twitter: “It’s a shame that the Munich arena is not allowed to shine in rainbow colors. That would have been a very good sign for tolerance and freedom. “

Munich: dispute over the rainbow – new scandal about Orbán

On Tuesday, UEFA rejected the city of Munich’s request to have the FC Bayern arena shine in rainbow colors for the final preliminary round match this Wednesday. The result was massive criticism.

The background to the motion is a law that restricts young people’s right to information about homosexuality and transsexuality in Hungary and was approved by the Hungarian parliament last week. Viktor Orban already canceled a trip to the game in Munich on Wednesday. Chancellor Angela Merkel sharply criticized the amendment in her last government survey in the German Bundestag. (fn / dpa)