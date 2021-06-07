E.in Corona case against opponents Latvia caused a brief commotion before the last European Championship test of the German national soccer team. The German Football Association did not expect the game to be canceled on Monday evening (8.45 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for international matches and on RTL). “As long as the health department does not initiate any further measures, we assume that the game will take place as planned,” said a spokesman on request.

The Latvian Association announced on Twitter that a national player’s corona test was positive. “All previous tests in this training camp were negative for both this player and the rest of the national team,” it said. “All the necessary steps have been taken to isolate the player from the rest of the team, identify and isolate the closest contacts, clarify the matter and gather information.”

Sport1 first reported about it. “If a positive result is confirmed, the usual steps will be taken within the framework of contact person tracking,” said the responsible health department in Düsseldorf. “The health department of the state capital Düsseldorf is in close contact with the DFB.”

“We continue to prepare”

According to the Latvian association, additional security measures have been implemented in the team. Further controls were carried out in close cooperation with the German national team and the local authorities. “We are preparing for the game while waiting for further instructions from the local authorities,” it said. On Sunday, national coach Dainis Kazakevics said about the international match against the 2014 world champions: “We are undoubtedly very happy that we have such an opportunity.”

The day after the game against the Latvians, the entire DFB group travels to the EM base in Herzogenaurach, Franconia. On June 15, the tournament begins for the Löw team with the preliminary round match against France in Munich.

Last November there was a similar scenario before the home game in the Nations League against Ukraine. The day before the game in Leipzig, four players and the Ukraine manager tested positive for the corona virus. The Leipzig health authorities had not imposed a team quarantine, but only recommended further tests and carried out contact follow-up with the actors who tested positive. The DFB selection won the game against the decimated opponent 3-1.

In March, the German team itself was affected. A few hours before the World Cup qualification match against Iceland, Mönchengladbach’s Jonas Hofmann and his contact person Marcel Halstenberg from RB Leipzig dropped out at short notice after a positive corona test. The game in Duisburg could still be kicked off after all other national players had tested negative. Joachim Löw’s team won 3-0.