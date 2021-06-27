In the European Championship game city of St. Petersburg, the number of new corona infections rose before the quarter-final game on next Friday.

St. Petersburg – On Sunday, authorities in the Russian port city reported nearly 1,300 new cases in one day, 50 more than the previous day. There were again more than 100 deaths within 24 hours. Nationwide, the authorities spoke of 21,600 new infections. The capital Moscow is worst affected, where there were 6,700 new sick people and 114 deaths, more than ever since the beginning of the pandemic, as reported by the Interfax agency.

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin threatened state television with a lockdown. With a view to the rapid spread of the Delta variant, he said: “In order to fundamentally solve this problem, you have to get vaccinated or go into a lockdown.” The numbers in Russia have been increasing rapidly since the beginning of June.

The Republic of Buryatia on Lake Baikal in Siberia is the first region in Russia to have already imposed a two-week quarantine. Supermarkets and pharmacies should remain open. The authorities justified the step with a high corona mortality. In addition, there are not enough doctors and hospital beds for patients.

In Moscow, according to Sobyanin, 2,000 new patients with an infection are brought to a clinic every day. There are now only 5000 free beds. According to him, 86,000 people registered for a corona vaccination every day. Moscow is Europe’s largest city with an estimated twelve million inhabitants.

In view of the widespread skepticism about vaccinations, there is a compulsory vaccination for certain professions in several regions of Russia. By contrast, up to 100 people reportedly demonstrated in Moscow on Saturday. According to human rights activists, at least eight people were temporarily held in police custody. (dpa)