Julian Brandt had promised a lot when he left Leverkusen in the summer of 2019 Borussia Dortmund changed. After a strong start, the 24-year-old now only plays a subordinate role at BVB – with a view to the upcoming European Championship, the German national player is advised to change the air soon.
Under the now dismissed Dortmund coach Lucien Favre, Brandt first made the impression that he would become an integral part of the rejuvenated team for years. But while the former coach relied less and less on the offensive player and in the meantime even converted him into a six, Brandt hardly plays a role under his successor Edin Terzic.
Brandt wants to go to the EM next summer, but that’s not the only reason why he should try to make a change in the current transfer period.
According to rumors, Arsenal FC is interested in a loan from Brandt, but namesake Julian Draxler is also said to be on the list of the Gunners, which does not make things any easier for Brandt. A loan until the end of the season would be perfect for Brandt, as he could advertise himself and his European Championship participation elsewhere in order to calmly exchange ideas with the then probably new Dortmund coach about his prospects in the summer.
A romantic return to the currently strong Leverkusen team is almost impossible, as he would not have a clear claim on the outside (Bailey, Diaby) or the half positions (Amiri, Wirtz).
In general, Brandt’s few missions in the last few weeks have not contributed to the fact that interested parties break his door down. Therefore, it is important for the 24-year-old to buy the first offer, as he must at least back up his claim with deeds. In Dortmund he won’t be able to recommend himself for the EM, even if the national coach seems to have a weakness for reservists.
