M.Also speak of half-time at this European Championship after the group phase and before the start of the round of 16 this Saturday. But that’s not true at all. Most of the games are over. 36 of 51 are played. In order to determine the winner, you now need 15. And each brings a decision: who will advance one round, who will be eliminated? And above all the question hovers. Who will be European champion in the end? Nobody knows that yet. But there are scientific models of calculation that approach an answer.

Daniel Memmert and Fabian Wunderlich from the German Sport University in Cologne installed one of them. The results of FAZ.NET have been in the forecasts since the 2014 World Cup: first on the big question of who will win the title, and every day on the individual games. The ever more refined and now current model is based on the values ​​of the betting market. And if you now know the results of the preliminary round, the results can definitely be seen.



Daniel Memmert (left) and Fabian Wunderlich.

Before the tournament there was a prognosis with the question: who will be European champions? The results of the preliminary round largely confirm that the teams with the lowest odds at that time have now been eliminated. This applies to the last five nations in the ranking (Scotland, Slovakia, Finland, Hungary and North Macedonia) as well as Russia (0.9 percent), Poland (1.1) and Turkey (1.6), all of which were only one at the beginning had a very small chance of winning the European Championship on July 11th.

So the favorites have prevailed. “Not a single one of the absolute top teams failed in the group stage. The 16 qualified teams were all among the top 19 teams in the prognosis before the tournament, while the five teams with the lowest chance of winning were actually all eliminated. Seen in this way, the euro has so far been surprisingly unsurprising, ”says Memmert.

Among the teams that are still in it, some have increased their chances of winning the title. Italy (12.8, previously 9.5) and the Netherlands (8.9 / 5.7) had the greatest growth. But France, Germany, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, the Czech Republic and Wales now also show a better value than on June 11, when the tournament began with the opening game. The values ​​from that time are as follows:

Which factors play the greatest role in the changes? “There are two in particular to be mentioned here. On the one hand, the previous performances in the tournament: Italy, for example, impressed with a flawless preliminary round with three wins and no goals conceded and their chances of victory increased most significantly with their good performances. The same applies to the Netherlands after the strong preliminary round, ”says Memmert.

“On the other hand, the tournament tree is very important in the further course of the tournament. Belgium and Portugal in particular, who already meet in a direct duel in the round of 16, have been hit hard here. In addition, both threaten the strong Italians in the quarter-finals and Spain or top favorite France in the semifinals. Accordingly, the chances for both teams have even worsened compared to the start of the tournament. “

Wunderlich cites further aspects: “The prognosis is constantly changing. First, the probability of victory is now distributed among the remaining 16 teams. Since none of the favorites were eliminated, this has not led to any dramatic changes in the tournament so far. “

Germany helps the tournament tree

And what are the German chances? “Even if it doesn’t feel like that for the fans after the tremendous victory over Hungary, Germany also has realistic chances. The tournament tree also helps with this. Although there is a very difficult away game against England in the round of 16, a nominally easier opponent would wait in a possible quarter-finals, “says Wunderlich

The percentage fell in England, Belgium, Portugal, Croatia, Switzerland, Ukraine and Austria. France is still the clear favorite. England, Belgium and Germany were behind at the start of the tournament. Now the French pursuers are: Italy, England and Germany. And who will be European champion in the end? “Even top favorite France still has a chance of winning less than 20 percent, all other top teams are roughly in the range of 10 percent,” said Memmert. “Even with a well-founded forecast, it remains an extremely exciting tournament.” The final answer will only be given on the evening of July 11th.

And what do I do with my knowledge now? Best to try your luck in EM prediction game at FAZ.NET. There are prizes worth a total of 8,000 euros to be won.