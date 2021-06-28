OfVeronika Silberg shut down

The delta variant of the coronavirus is rampant in the UK. The numbers are increasing. Are relaxations and an event with 60,000 visitors still acceptable?

London – In Great Britain, around 95 percent of new corona infections are now due to the particularly contagious virus variant Delta. The number of infections is skyrocketing, the incidence is currently 134. This means that the infection rate in the UK is four times higher than the EU average.

Nevertheless, the British government remains steadfast: it is sticking to its easing plans. “July 19 remains our target date,” said the new British Health Minister Sajid Javid, according to dpa, on Monday in the London House of Commons. There are currently no reasons to postpone the easing again, as happened in mid-June because of the spreading delta variant.

The vaccinations worked against the variant as well and the aim is to have two-thirds of the UK adult population fully vaccinated by that date, Javid said. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced months ago that he would take the “one-way street towards freedom” – he must now be measured against this promise.

EM final in London despite rising corona numbers: Criticism from the EU Commission

The European Championship final in London should also continue to take place. The semi-finals are scheduled for July 6th and 7th, and the final on July 11th in London’s Wembley Stadium. According to the current status, 60,000 spectators are allowed for all games. That has already been criticized several times. Now the Deputy President of the EU Commission, Margaritis Schinas, also spoke up. According to the news agency AFP on Monday he called on the European football association UEFA to reconsider the organization of the last European Championship games in London. He “personally” doesn’t think it makes sense to let the games take place.

Schinas admitted that it was not within the power of the EU to force the games to be postponed. “These are decisions that are made by UEFA,” said the European Commissioner. In the course of the EM, there had already been corona infections several times after visiting games. On Friday, for example, the Finnish authorities announced that almost 300 viewers of the Finland-Belgium game last Monday in St. Petersburg had tested positive for Corona. (vs / dpa / AFP)