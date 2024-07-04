Spain’s footballers would like to play a joke in the European Championship quarter-final against Germany in order to stop their opponents. “If we are not allowed to tie their shoelaces, then we will defend as we always do,” said coach Luis de la Fuente at the final press conference before the European Championship quarter-final against Germany on Friday (6 p.m./ARD and MagentaTV) in Stuttgart. He would have to speak to UEFA again to see if that was allowed after all.

Former Leverkusen player Daniel Carvajal also echoed the statement when asked about Toni Kroos, his former club colleague at Real Madrid: Before the game, “I want to tie his shoelaces,” said the 32-year-old full-back.

De la Fuente, meanwhile, does not see the German team’s home advantage as a special factor. “It may or may not help, but it can also put more pressure on the home team. Put an incredible amount of pressure on,” said the 63-year-old.

Carvajal has a great feeling

He never said that Spain had the better team, stressed de la Fuente. “Germany is a great team. But I would like to say that we also have a great team.” He spoke several times of a “final” before the meeting of the two three-time European champions. Immediately before kick-off, he would try to “take away the great attention, the drama, the pressure” from his players: they should enjoy it. We play with confidence and joy, we know our potential.”



Carvajal says he has “a great feeling” ahead of the knockout match. “I see that my teammates are in good spirits. We are playing against a fantastic opponent, but I see our confidence, our energy, our enthusiasm,” said the Champions League winner.