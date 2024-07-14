Tournament director Philipp Lahm is “overall very satisfied” with the hosting of the European Football Championship. The 2014 world champion was particularly happy that the finals went off without a hitch, especially when it came to security. “You’re a little worried because it has to be safe and peaceful. And I think we managed that very, very well for the most part,” said Lahm on ARD before the final between Spain and England in Berlin. The security authorities “did a great job,” Lahm continued.

Lahm gave great praise to the ten host cities of the European Championship“You’ve seen the pictures of how people came together here, really had fun and how we also took something positive with us,” stressed Lahm. He wants to look back at possible points of criticism over the next four weeks.

In an interview with the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” he also commented on the Criticism of the transport infrastructure“The German population has often complained, even before the tournament, that not everything runs on time. We have to keep working on that, we have to improve the infrastructure, and that also applies when you travel by car,” said Lahm, who also said that he had travelled by train for ten days without any problems, “with what felt like the normal 15 to 20 minute delay.”

Lahm was cautious about the extent to which the atmosphere of the European Championships would have a positive impact on society. “Football can be a piece of the mosaic, it can provide impetus. But of course football cannot solve our problems in the world“, said Lahm in the Süddeutsche. (dpa)