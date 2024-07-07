Julian Nagelsmann hopes that his captain Ilkay Gündogan’s national team career will continue. After the bitter European Championship exit, he had “not yet received any signals,” said the national coach at the DFB camp in Herzogenaurach, but “I would be happy if he continued.”

Gündogan was the last international player to leave partner adidas’ quarters on Saturday. Nagelsmann assumes that the “quiet leader with great experience will continue to be available. Ilkay should decide and announce that himself.”

NAfter the quarter-final defeat against Spain (1:2 after extra time), there will be no major upheaval. Toni Kroos is ending his career, and for Thomas Müller and Manuel Neuer it will also likely be their last international match. However, a final decision has not yet been made, said Nagelsmann.

The national coach wants to stick to the path he has chosen with a view to the 2026 World Cup. They will only “change nuances if everyone continues to perform,” explained Nagelsmann. However, he sees “no one in danger of falling off in the next few years.” Therefore, it makes no sense to “shuffle the whole squad.”

The DFB selection starts in September with games against Hungary and the Netherlands in the Nations League. Up until now, they haven’t had much time to develop, said Nagelsmann. Now they are trying to “solidify the things that have been started”. At the World Cup in two years, they want to “appear as a maximally solid team”. There are still “work in progress”. But there will be no “tactical new beginning”.

With some distance, Nagelsmann wants to “attack again” – with a big goal at the World Cup: “The golden trophy is also quite nice in the collection.” (sid)