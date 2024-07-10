The Whistles by alleged German fans against Spanish national football player Marc Cucurella have its Teammates angryThe 25-year-old had to leave the pitch during the 2-1 semi-final win over France. Displeasure of spectators after his handball against Germany endure.

“I think, This is a disgrace,” said defender Dani Vivian in Munich after reaching the European Championship final. “No player deserves that. I think that anyone who goes to a football pitch to boo someone has no respect for the person who is doing their job.”

In the In the quarter-final against the DFB selection, Cucurella had a shot from Jamal Musiala on his handThere was no penalty awarded; Germany was eliminated 1:2 after extra time.

Cucurella on ZDF: "It doesn't matter to me. We have to stay focused. If that's what people are talking about, it's part of the game." The Spanish fans reacted to the whistles, cheered loudly and initiated several "Cucurella" chants for the defender. According to the Spanish coach Luis de la Fuente, the expressions of discontent even benefited his protégé. "The only thing they achieved was to motivate him even more," said the coach: "He is a professional and knows how to handle pressure."

De la Fuente did not allow himself to be drawn into criticising the European Championship hosts. The people who had whistled did not represent the sport or the country: “Germany was an exceptional host.” (dpa/sid)