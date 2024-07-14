Spain’s Pedri feels helpless because of his early injury exit at the European ChampionshipsThe 21-year-old midfield director from FC Barcelona spoke about his ordeal in an association video before the final between the “Furia Roja” and England in the evening (9 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the European Championship, on ARD and on MagentaTV). “The first few days are the worst,” he said: “When you can hardly walk and are in a lot of pain.”

Pedri had a Medial ligament strain in the knee during a foul by Toni Kroos in the quarter-finals The Spanish playmaker has been missing since then. “You think about a lot of things, why this keeps happening to you, what you can do better,” said Pedri, who has already missed several games for both FC Barcelona and the national team in the 2023/2024 season due to injuries.

He always tries to see the positive. “That helps you to improve and overcome the little obstacles that stand in your way.” But he has had a complicated season. “I didn’t have the continuity that I would have liked, and that’s what a footballer likes most,” Pedri stressed.

All the more, Pedri wants the title – even if he cannot help on the pitch at Berlin’s Olympic Stadium. “We are a family here and that is what got us to the final. And we deserve to win this final because we are a family,” he said, adding with a view to his teammates: “I am sure that they will give everything and make me European champion.” (dpa)