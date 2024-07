I was rooting for Germany, of course. I know some of the players personally. But sad after the 2-1 defeat to Spain? No, I wouldn’t say that. It’s not like I was unresponsive for an hour. At this level, the little things count. One of them is: how do I defend the box? If we look at the goals we conceded, we weren’t well positioned. We didn’t have the individual positioning to the man that we could have had.