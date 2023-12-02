Dhe first audible murmur went through the hall when the piece of paper marked “Netherlands” was drawn and assigned to group D. France and Austria were already there, which did not cause one of the three German national coaches that evening, Ralf Rangnick, to cheer. A similar level of noise could be heard again when Italy moved into Group B, where Spain and Croatia were, well, not exactly waiting for this opponent who, defending champion or not, ended up in draw pot four with the supposedly weakest teams had.

Deflections of this kind were not registered in the fine acoustics of the Elbphilharmonie when the German team’s lot for the preliminary round of the home European Championship was being determined, most likely when the Spanish ball artist David Silva took the highly anticipated A2 position for Scotland from his position The pot was drawn – which in the nomenclature of the evening meant that the Scots would be the opponents of Julian Nagelsmann’s team in the opening game on June 14th from 9 p.m. in Munich.

It can be assumed that these guests will also make their presence felt, but not just acoustically. For the tournament director, Philipp Lahm, it was “fantastic”. Rudi Völler, the sports director of the German Football Association (DFB), fondly remembered his own duels with the Scots, in which the atmosphere was always high, and otherwise fluctuated between demonstrative humility, but also a barely hidden favorite – Self-image.

“Three opponents who will challenge us”

When he later stood in the mixed zone, the national coach also spoke of a game that would be “very emotional” with a view to Scotland – hopefully from a German perspective, as he added. But more on that later. In any case, it is nice that the fans now also have faces to the opponents, in addition to the Scots there are Hungary (June 19th in Stuttgart, 6 p.m.) and the Swiss (June 23rd in Frankfurt, 9 p.m.).







“Three opponents who will challenge us,” as Nagelsmann said, “but also three opponents who we want to prevail against.” Prevailing is a broad term given a mode that also includes the four best third-placed teams in the six preliminary round groups Round of 16 brings. There the Germans could then meet Spain, Italy or England, for example. Here you will find the complete schedule with all dates, kick-off times and venues.

With the draw on Saturday evening, the tournament itself was given shape, a face, and after the overture with a mix of music from jazz to classical to (classically adapted) rock, performed by the top young German musicians as well as by the stars Jonas Kaufmann and David Garrett, it could be said that it was a beneficial one – despite the noise, for which an English comedian took the responsibility.

The way the organizers are preparing the tournament, colorful, cheerful and with a responsible approach in many directions, there is a prospect of a mood booster in difficult times. Even if the games that end with the big Berlin final on July 14th have to redeem that first.







From a German perspective, football perspectives were of particular interest that day, and so no one was released from the mixed zone until they had joined in the praise of the U-17 world champions. But of course it was essentially about the A-Team, and Nagelsmann had brought a message with him from Munich. “One thing I can promise,” he said when asked how he viewed the November games against Turkey and Austria with a little distance, “is that we are not helpless.”



There will be decisions towards March when the next games are scheduled, and even though he said that the draw was not the right forum to be specific, he gave a few hints. “It will affect the content areas a little, but also the structure,” said Nagelsmann, who was slightly ill in health and had traveled from Munich in a different route than planned because of the weather disturbances, by car instead of by plane, and thus had enough time. to think carefully about his words again.

In Hamburg he indicated that the optimistic model, which is aimed at dominantly outplaying opponents, might not survive the turn of the year. “We are not a team that comes onto the field and currently plays away the opponent, we have to show a few different things on the field,” he said, and that would entail one or two personnel changes and also a different approach.

So it will be exciting, at the latest when the team gets together again for two real tough tests, in Lyon against France and then at home against the Netherlands; Frankfurt is ready to host this game, even if this has not yet been finally confirmed. Then – assuming consistent performance and health – Manuel Neuer will also be there again, as the national coach announced before he set off on the return journey to Munich – by night, but in a responsible manner: “I’ll get in the car and be driven back .”