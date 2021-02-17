Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

Aitor Elzigi, president of Athletic Bilbao, affirmed that they will not abandon their decades-long traditions, which include the absence of only players with assets from the Basque Country, for the sake of a general goal, which is to motivate children in the region and those descended from it with their origins, the dream is always to join a team Their region, and keeping the door open for them always, without hiring foreign players, or even Spaniards from other regions.

Elzigi spoke during the session held with video technology with the international media, and in response to the “Al Ittihad” question about the possibility of thinking about abandoning these traditions one day, similar to Barcelona, ​​who, after decades, abandoned the tradition of not placing an advertisement on his team’s shirt, he stressed not He put forward this idea along the lines of their Catalan competitor, and said: This tradition is the source of our strength, because we want to export this model, and it is something that we established more than 90 years ago and our academy has been operating for 50 years, and we trust that we are a reference in the twenty-first century. And the future too. Because our goal is to develop talents. Focusing on local players and training them, we want a kid who dreams of wearing our team shirt, and eventually becomes a professional.

He added: We know that it is very difficult, but we realize that it is the source of our strength in recent decades, and it allows us to remain a competitive team, despite the fact that the Spanish League is the most difficult in the world and includes difficult rival teams, but we have succeeded in winning the King’s Cup of Spain 23 times, in addition to winning the Cup. The Spanish Super, on more than one occasion, most recently last month.

Elzigy gave an example of the success of the team model, relying on local talent, and said: I think that we have now started reaping our work in the last 15 years, in addition to winning the Super Cup titles, and I see that we imposed ourselves not as quickly as we want, but we have proven that our model is able to achieve The results, and this round we achieved a four-way victory over Cadiz, with 16 players on the team’s squad, all of whom had received their training in the club’s academy !, and I know that these are limitations, but they are our strength as well.

The Bilbao president wished to repeat the achievement achieved by the team during the past month in the Spanish Super Cup, and said: We defeated Barcelona and Real Madrid within 4 days, and I am not sure whether we will succeed in repeating that in the future and try for sure.

He pointed out that his team is distinguished by its own character in the cup, and he said: Bilbao has the nature of focusing on short tournaments that require fighting, and sometimes reaching penalty kicks, perhaps it is more difficult for us in the league that extends to 38 games, and needs a large list of players, and think about The competition for the league title remains in the future.

Eligzi wished that the team would succeed in achieving an amazing thing, and in the event that Levante surpassed him in the second leg of the King’s Cup semi-final, he would run the final of the competition twice next April, because he plays the final postponed since last season, and said: After a very difficult year due to the ‘Corona pandemic’ The idea of ​​winning the Spanish Cup twice in the same year would be a very amazing thing.