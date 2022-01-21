The black diva of Brazilian song Elza Soares, who died this Thursday at the age of 91, marked the history of music with her versatility and personality, a symbol of resistance and courage.

Born on June 23, 1930, into a poor family, Elza went through the most diverse environments, from the Água Santa favela, in the Rio de Janeiro suburb, where she grew up, to stages and concert halls around the world.

With more than 30 albums spanning more than 60 years of an eclectic career, which began with samba and spanned genres such as jazz, bossa nova, funk or hip-hop, this diva with a husky voice and overwhelming personality was consecrated in 1999 by BBC as “Brazilian singer of the millennium”.

Like her career, Elza’s personal life has alternated between booms and busts with abrupt and deep drops. Caught by her father in the bush with a man who grabbed her, she was forced to marry at 12 and had her first child at 13. At 21, she was already a widow and had given birth to seven children, five of whom survived.

In a phase of financial difficulty, he decided to go to the program “Calouros em Desfile”, presented by Ary Barroso on Tupi radio in 1953. He wanted to earn some money. When the sambista mocked her appearance and her outfit, asking “What planet did you come from?”, Elza replied dryly: “From the hungry planet.” After the performance, Barroso melted: “Ladies and gentlemen, a star is born.”

In 1962, during the World Cup in Chile, where she was invited to be the godmother of the Brazilian team, American jazz legend Louis Armstrong was enchanted by the singer and her “throat saxophone”.

For 17 years, Elza had a passionate and troubled relationship with player Garrincha, who died in 1983 of cirrhosis as a result of alcoholism. Three years later, the couple’s son died at the age of 9, in a traffic accident. Four of the artist’s eight children died.

– ‘You have to live, you have to have strength’ –

There were several musical revivals by Elza: the recording, in 1984, of “Língua”, with Caetano Veloso, at the invitation of the native of Bahia; the release of the album “Do Cóccix ao Pescoço”, conceived by Zé Miguel Wisnik, in 2002; the national anthem sung a cappella at the opening of the Rio 2007 Pan American Games, are some of them.

Elected the voice of the millennium by British radio BBC, it was in the second decade of the 21st century that Elza definitively found her new tone. With the release of the album “A Mulher do Fim do Mundo”, in October 2015, she was introduced to new generations, while her captive audience watched yet another resurgence of the singer.

Produced by Guilherme Kastrup, the album deals with racism, machismo, violence against women. None of the themes is new to Elza’s work, but on this album – which won the Latin Grammy for Best MPB Album – she reaches unprecedented levels.

In the concert of this album and its successor, “Deus é Mulher”, the public found, perhaps for the first time, a physically weakened Elza, performing seated – due to spinal surgeries that reduced her mobility –, although intellectually sharp. like always.

“Let me tell you something: my age has nothing to do with my disposition,” the singer explained to AFP in 2018. “I’m not afraid of death, I’m afraid of life. She’s so bad for people that I’m like, ‘Oh my God, how can you stand it?’ But you have to live, you have to have strength”, he sentenced.

The singer also criticized the conservative wave linked to the growth of neo-Pentecostal churches in Brazil, as well as the deep inequalities in the country, which faces serious problems linked to racism.

“We live in a country full of prejudices, it’s horrible. It’s my homeland, I love it madly. But we have practically no rights. The poor, the blacks, the women, where are their rights?”, he asked.

