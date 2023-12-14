Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 14/12/2023 – 8:34

São Paulo City Hall announced the five black public figures chosen to be honored in new statues around the city. The names were chosen by the population through an online public consultation that took place between November 10th and 25th.

Each person was able to vote for three of 14 names from Afro-Brazilian history and culture.

Those chosen to be honored are:

– Mother Sylvia de Oxalá, Candomblecista ialorixá (term for mother of saint, the one who governs a terreiro);

– Elza Soares, singer;

– Chaguinhas, a corporal sentenced to death who inspired the name Liberdade for the neighborhood in the center of São Paulo;

– Lélia González, philosopher and writer;

– Milton Santos, geographer.

“The names of Milton Santos and Lélia González are important because perhaps they point to a maturation of our society when discussing and recognizing racism and poverty as problems that perpetuate themselves and that need to be faced”, says historian Francisco Phelipe Cunha Paz, doctoral candidate in History from Unicamp and specialist in Cultural Heritage and Memories of Slavery.

“From another perspective, Mother Sylvia’s name is also particularly important. She was an important religious leader when she commanded the Axé Ilê Obá terreiro, the first Candomblé space listed by Condephaat”, she says.

In the last two years, statues of black personalities have been unveiled in the city. In Liberdade, a work was installed in honor of Madrinha Eunice, who founded, in the 1930s, the oldest samba school still in operation in São Paulo, Lavapés.

Names such as Abdias do Nascimento, Grande Otelo, Mussum, Dandara, Ruth de Souza, Tereza de Benguela, Laudelina de Campos Melo, Iracema de Almeida and the Rebouças brothers were also on the voting list.

The locations where the sculptures will be installed should be announced “soon” on the official channels of the Municipal Department of Culture. The capital will now have 15 statues that honor black people.

“Of the 390 works in the city’s public sculpture collection, only five paid homage to black people,” says municipal secretary of culture Aline Torres. “Between 2021 and 2022, we inaugurated five more statues and, with this consultation, we are very happy because we were able to choose five other tributes to personalities that people identify with”, she says.

In the last two years, the black personalities who received statues in São Paulo were:

– Adhemar Ferreira da Silva, first South American athlete to double Olympic champion in individual events;

– Carolina Maria de Jesus, writer;

– Deolinda Madre (Madrinha Eunice), samba singer and pioneer of the São Paulo carnival;

– Geraldo Filme, composer, singer and black activist;

– Itamar Assumpção, singer and composer.

* This content was produced in partnership with members of the Rede de Historiadorxs Negrxs.