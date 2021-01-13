New provisions to limit the circulation of the virus are expected this Thursday. But, to start the final straight line of the five-year term, at the Élysée it is also time to shine the spotlight in another direction. “The slogan is clear: the transformation of the country continues”, hammered the spokesperson of the executive after a seminar dedicated to the agenda of the next six months, which gathered Wednesday the 42 members of the government of Jean Castex. 2021 will be “A pivotal year of high standards and voluntarism”, insisted Gabriel Attal, who recalls however that the “Managing the epidemic and relaunching the economy” have the government’s full attention. ” Job ” and ” productivity “ are at the top of “Four main priorities” fixed during this seminar, with a recovery plan for which the Prime Minister provides after-sales service through a series of trips to the regions.

Among the reforms on the table, some are already on the calendar and are intended to strengthen the right-wing electorate, particularly coaxed since the summer. Beyond the Beauvau of security, which should start at the end of the month, the bill on “separatism” – criticized Tuesday by the unions (see box) – should thus arrive in session at the National Assembly from the beginning of February. The law on “global security”, against which a new mobilization is organized on Saturday January 16, will for its part be examined from March in the Senate. Two double-edged texts, as recalled by a series of personalities in November 2020, indicating in a forum that they did not have “Voted for that”.

Macronie hopes to profit from the climate issue

For a few weeks now, Macronie has been worried about its left leg, which played a part in the 2017 election. In an attempt to ward off disaffection, “equality of opportunity” – a liberal-compatible concept – should s ” invite to the agenda with a lot of communication. “Important measures will be presented in the coming weeks, at the request of the President of the Republic”, assures Gabriel Attal. To convince of the persistence of ” at the same time “, it is also on the climate question that the executive is putting, with the examination planned in the Council of Ministers, on February 10, of the climate bill, after that of the constitutional revision, on January 20. But with many members of the Citizen’s Convention denouncing the misuse of their work, the operation risks turning out to be laborious.

Since time is running out before the 2022 presidential election, the government also intends to put the package on its brand new “Results barometer”, presented Wednesday by Amélie de Montchalin. The Minister of Transformation and the Civil Service will begin, from Friday, in the Ardennes, a “Tour de France of results” for “To focus on the execution of the last mile of our reforms”, she explains. “It is not a tool for the presidential election but a democratic breath”, defends the entourage of the Head of State in the Parisian. It looks like two drops of water, however, as the choice of indicators is in the hands of the executive. Like the 100% displayed by the duplication of the CP and CE1 classes in REP, which says nothing about the difficult conditions of implementation.

The pension reform “remains on the agenda”

It also remains to settle the case of emblematic reforms suspended due to a pandemic, while the parliamentary calendar is already busy and mobilized each autumn by the budget texts. Territorial reform could pay the price, such as that on dependency. The case of pension reform, which sparked historic mobilization last year, was discussed during the seminar without final arbitration. “Obviously, it remains on the agenda for this five-year period, as soon as the health situation allows it”, evacuates Gabriel Attal. The reform of unemployment insurance, which will penalize many unemployed people to achieve savings of 2.4 billion euros, must itself be the subject of further discussions with trade unions and employers. But its entry into force is maintained on April 1.

Whatever happens, it is therefore the presidential vow not to “Whatever the cost” a “Burden on future generations” which should be the common thread for the end of the five-year term.