Emmanuel Macron would be on the verge of abandoning one of his campaign promises, namely the introduction of a dose of proportionality in the legislative elections. Despite the insistence of François Bayrou, who consistently defends such a reform, the executive now considers that the schedule is blocked by the end of the mandate, in 2022. Blame it on the Covid-19 epidemic, which would also be on the verge of obtaining the skin of the pension reform and that dedicated to dependency. The fault of the government, too, which prioritizes the bill on “separatism” and that on “global security”. Two texts that were not part of Emmanuel Macron’s campaign commitments in 2017.

“We will not touch the retirement age …”

François Bayrou, who became the High Commissioner for Planning, had nevertheless made proportionality one of his conditions for joining Emmanuel Macron in 2017. But the project was first shattered with the rest of the institutional reform prepared by the Macronie, in the middle of summer 2018 with the Benalla affair. The objective of not having deputies elected only via a single-member ballot in two rounds, constituency by constituency, was then never reprogrammed in the legislative calendar. Just like the plan to reduce the number of parliamentarians by a third, in the face of hostility from the Senate. The reform of the National School of Administration (ENA), coupled with that of the senior civil service, was also abandoned along the way. This is not the only commitment or promise that Emmanuel Macron leaves out, whether it is those of 2017 or those formulated in response to the movement of yellow vests. The shared initiative referendum made possible as soon as a million signatures are gathered? Flew away. Recognition of the blank vote? Sprayed.

Without forgetting, of course, this commitment: “I no longer want to have women and men in the streets, in the woods or lost”, Emmanuel Macron promised in 2017, aiming for a goal of zero homeless people who quickly came off the radar. Moreover, even when he pretends to respect his campaign program, Macron often twists it. “We will not touch the retirement age, nor the level of pensions”, he assured in his official booklet, before forgetting it when drafting the pension reform. Also in 2017, Macron also ensured that “The capital tax reform will be done at zero cost”, But between the abolition of the solidarity tax on wealth (ISF) and the introduction of the flat tax, more than 1.3 billion euros were lost in the first year …