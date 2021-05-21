ÜPerhaps one of the reasons that one likes to read about actors and actresses so much is because this clearly falls into the area of ​​relaxation: one registers what ladies and gentlemen have to say about the world and – less often – about God and occasionally also about political issues. And you know: in the end you don’t have to take it really seriously.

Jörg Thomann Editor in the “Life” section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

They are public figures, but they do not hold any public office. In addition, most representatives of the performing guild move within that left-wing liberal corridor of opinion, which has long since become so wide that it is no longer offensive anywhere.

Applause from the wrong corner shocked

The astonishment was all the greater when a group of actors criticized the German corona policy in a concerted video campaign a few weeks ago, which is completely legitimate and happens in many places every day, but in this case both in terms of content and the handling of the chosen one Stylistic means of satire hardly turned out convincing.

Some of the activists only seemed to really get through the texts they had read when applause boomed from a corner in which one in their circles is reluctant to locate oneself. Suddenly they had won a large number of fans who would never have bought a movie ticket because of them.

One of the few people in this country who can even say this about themselves – that people only watch a film because it is a part of it – is Elyas M’Barek. Since the huge success of his “Fack ju Göhte” series, M’Barek has been a star that many like without knowing much about him; unlike the similarly famous Til Schweiger, he neither exhibits his private life nor his political views.

No “brother” of Israel and Jew haters

But now the popular M’Barek has won a large number of enemies in one fell swoop – because he wrote two words on Instagram that everyone should sign, not just now, but at any time: “Stop anti-Semitism!” Which, as he later made clear, Should not be partisanship in the Middle East conflict, but only express what is taken for granted, he was severely resented by haters of Israel and Jews who suspected him to be one of their own, “a brother”.

Professionally, Elyas M’Barek had long overcome the one-dimensional image that one had of him at the beginning. The son of a Tunisian-Austrian couple, who would never have sacrificed his surname for a catchy stage name, has been considered a kind of proto-Turk since “Turkish for Beginners”, but has long been convincing in ambitious roles in which no one wonders where exactly the character or whose grandmother is probably here.

Incidentally, very early on he described the colleagues’ “close everything” campaign as “nonsense”: “Cynicism doesn’t help anyone.” There’s no question: the man deserves to be taken seriously.