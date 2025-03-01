He lives in a Zoo in Mexico and is considered the saddest elephant in the world. It’s called ely, He has been living in solitude for eight years And now, the justice of the Aztec country has protected it.

The elephant was rescued from a circus, but his life took a turn after his partner re seclusion, Maggie, died in 2016.

Ely, who is between 43 and 45 years old, lives in the San Juan de Aragón Zoo, in Mexico, for more than a decade. She was transported there in 2012 by a problem in her right leg that affected her way of moving. Ely I was also malnourished After being rescued from the circus.

The Supreme Court of Mexico ordered the zoo to improve Ely’s health, in what is the first time that the highest court in the country makes such a decision in favor of an animal. The court ordered that there are “A constant improvement of your health and physical condition”reports the CNN.

The decision of a panel of four judges confirmed the order of a lower court last year in favor of Ely and experts believe that I could sit a precedent in Mexico recognizing that animals have rights.

The defenders have argued that Ely suffered from depression, Especially since Maggie’s death, as well as diseases she suffered in captivity.

Ely hit the walls of his enclosure and lost weight. His defenders called her ‘The saddest elephant in the world’. It was then that Diana Valencia, founder and director of the Opening Cage and Opening Minds Animal Rights Group, met Ely.

“I really were to see the state I was in, my soul torn me and I made an promise to Ely: They will not do the same “Said Valencia, who has continued to visit the elephant regularly over the years.





Valencia admitted that the zoo had improved living conditions of Ely, but only after public pressure. The zoo expanded the elephant enclosure and added two more elephants in 2023 and 2024.

THE VETERINARY Gabriela Uribe Acostadirector of the zoo, said it is confident that the center can fully comply with the court order to improve Ely’s life.

He said that a team of six people is responsible for cleaning their enclosure more than 7,200 square meters and another half dozen people monitor their health.

Uribe Acosta dismissed the claims that Ely is depressed. He says that the elephant is stable and has improved since the other elephants were added. It moves more and has new vocalizations.

Even so, Valencia plans to continue fighting so that the three elephants of the zoo are transferred to a sanctuary in Brazil or the United States. “I can’t be satisfied because an elephant cannot live in captivity, it hurts mentally,” he said. “It is one of the animals that suffer most in captivity”he added.