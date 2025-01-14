Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain. These are some of the most common symptoms that, to a greater or lesser extent, suffer from people who, with the arrival of the cold, become infected with gastroenteritis. Such is the case of The Xokaswho recently opened up about what he considers one of the worst experiences of his life.

He has also done so on his Twitch channel, where he has reacted to the comment left by one of his followers following the uptick in cases of flu, tonsillitis, as well as other viral diseases, in recent weeks. “I I had tonsillitis a long time ago and I thought I was dying, “It’s the worst,” the user confessed. A statement that, although it was corroborated by the user himself, streameris not entirely correct.

“It is one of the worst, but not the worst,” says the Galician, before recounting how he faced “the worst” he has ever experienced in his lifewhich was, according to what he says, neither when he broke his wrist nor the tonsillitis, but rather a painful gastrointestinal infection.

“The worst thing in my life in terms of being unwell was a gastroenteritis so bad that they put the tube through…”, Xokas begins by saying, avoiding going into details with his followers. And apparently, he underwent a stomach pump because he felt “very bad.” “They hurt me. “It was not a pleasant experience,” adds Xokas, in an exercise of transparency and awareness for its virtual community.

And it is no wonder, since “everything related to digestion” is an essential part of the human body – “I would tell you that after the brain, the most,” he comments. This is one of the reasons why, in his opinion, it was the worst experience of his life “at the disease level.”

“If you have an infection there, what lies ahead is very hard, you won’t stop shitting yourself, you don’t stop getting dehydrated, You have horrible pain…”, Xokas ends by explaining during his live show.