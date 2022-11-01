The announcement of the esland awards organized by The Grefg should have been something to celebrate, however, during a stream, both the Rubius and Auronplay did not sound very convinced because they would take place in Mexico. To this we must add that Alexelcapo also said that in Latam they were dodging a knifeyes and before that, ElXokas has already spoken out against it.

During one of his streams, ElXokas dedicated himself to presenting some short videos of streamers from Spain who spoke about the situation in Latin America and also about the ESLAND awards and to express their opinion on the matter.

Beahero.gg compiled some of the statements of this Spanish personality who said that the Latin person, much to his regret, was mistreated by the Spanish and Latin Americans and that it is not the same that they make jokes among themselves than that a Spaniard make.

Source: Twitch

“Because fighting and spitting can be done from the bottom up, but not from the top down. You understand, and we Spaniards have been racists all our lives, you don’t have to do it in such an ugly way as saying ‘No, I’m not going to Mexico, it’s full of criminals’. You bastard, it’s just an unfair comment.”, he added.

ElXokas admits that they compete with North American streamers thanks to Latin America

Secondly, ElXokas also points out that they are competing with other personalities on Twitch who are English-speaking thanks to the Latin American audience.. He even calls to meet those people, even though he is not seen by many over there.

The Spanish streamer also pointed out that people in Latam do not have a good time and that they already have enough problems related to politics and others. If they add to that that the people who support them so much, insult them, then the issue becomes more complicated.

Finally, each streamer, like any other entertainment personality, influencers and other content creators, are within their rights not to want to go to a gala or awards ceremony.

With information from Beahero.gg