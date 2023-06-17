













In this case, it is ElXokas himself who speaks about it. This content generator explained what happened when a couple of streamers got into a conflict. So because of that one got expelled.

The apparent ‘fight’ in question was between Fuckcamiones and Bijín. It all started in the chat of the first with comments against the second.

The latter is the girlfriend of AuronPlay (or Auron), who in the past was accused of making racist comments on Twitter.

Well, in the series sponsored by ElXokas, some people made comments about it in the chat, to the point that they mentioned that Biyín killed Follacamiones for mistaking him for a Jew… and things escalated.

It didn’t take long for some to come out in defense of Follacamiones, who never said anything, and they accused ElXokas of defending Biyín, although she had nothing to do with it either.

Most of the comments were on Twitter, so this controversial streamer decided to respond to his critics on this social network.

That’s why he said in a broadcast ‘Twitter people have too much free time, they don’t work, they live with their parents and spend their time thinking nonsense’.

Whatever happens in the series, it has a lot of work behind it and I love the concept. If everything goes well, you never know, it will be historic.

To the above, ElXokas added ‘generally, they are people who are not prepared and do not do enough research before making judgments’.

But it didn’t end there, it also highlighted ‘It is a mixture of unprepared people with others who are ill-informed, and when people of this nature come together, what is generated is misinformation about what is really happening’.

As you can see, this is the point of view of this content generator, who has no problem always saying what he thinks.

Apart from ElXokas we have more geeky information at EarthGamer.