Elvis Presley’s wife Priscilla denied having sex with the singer at the age of 14

The only wife of the American singer and “King of Rock and Roll” Elvis Presley, Priscilla Presley denied rumors that she had sexual intercourse with the artist at the age of 14 when she first met the star. About it informs Variety.

“People think, ‘Oh, that was sex.’ No, it’s not. I never had sex with him at that age. He was very kind, very gentle, very loving, but he also respected the fact that I was only 14 years old. We were united in our thoughts, and that was our relationship,” said Presley.

She added that the singer poured out his soul to her, shared the pain of losing his mother, and she was the person who listened to him and comforted him. Priscilla Presley emphasized that she considered herself wise at such a young age, which was her attractiveness.

Elvis Presley met a girl when he was 24 and she was 14 in 1959 in Germany. Eight years later, in 1967, the couple got married.

Earlier it became known that the film directed by Sofia Coppola about the wife of singer Elvis Presley “Priscilla” deserved a seven-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival.

In 2022, Euphoria star Jacob Elordi was reported to play Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola’s film. Coppola acted not only as a director, but also as a screenwriter, as well as a producer of the tape.