By Alicia Powell

(Reuters) – Personal items that once belonged to rock legend Elvis Presley are expected to fetch large sums of money when they go up for auction this week.

Presley’s nearly 40 lots include a jacket designed by the man behind his famous jumpsuit and cape, a much-loved briefcase and a phone book filled with his handwriting, which is expected to fetch over $10,000.

The address book features “the people he was really closest to and most connected with,” said Kruse GWS Auctions founder and auctioneer Brigitte Kruse.

“In fact, we have some of his personal notes (in the diary), which we will leave as a surprise for the winner,” he said.

Interest in the American singer, who died in 1977, has surged after the release last year of the Oscar-nominated biopic “Elvis” and the recent death of his daughter, Lisa Marie Presley.

Also included in the “Artifacts of Hollywood & Music” sale, which takes place on Jan. 28, are items from Marilyn Monroe and Liza Minnelli, as well as Rock Hudson’s dog Christmas stocking.