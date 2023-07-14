AP: Presley’s daughter Lisa Marie died of complications from bariatric surgery

The cause of death of the only daughter of Elvis Presley, American singer Lisa Marie, was complications after bariatric surgery. About it informs Associated Press (AP), citing a Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s report.

It is noted that death was caused by the consequences of obstruction of the small intestine. These complications arose after surgery to reduce weight. The artist underwent such an operation a few years before her death. On the day of hospitalization, Lisa Marie Presley complained of abdominal pain.

Lisa Marie Presley passed away in early January at the age of 55. Shortly before her death, the singer experienced a “complete cardiac arrest”, which is why the doctors who arrived at the artist’s house put her in a state of artificial coma. According to TMZ, Lisa Marie was on an extreme diet in the months before her death.