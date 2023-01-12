Elvis Presley’s daughter Lisa Marie was taken to the hospital after cardiac arrest. Ex-husband Danny Keogh performed artificial respiration on her before the arrival of doctors at her home in Calabasas, the portal reported on January 12. TMZ with a link to the source.

According to the informant, Lisa Marie’s housekeeper found her unconscious in the bedroom. Around the same time, Lisa’s ex-husband returned after taking the children to school. Until the doctors arrived, he did artificial respiration to his wife. Danny and Lisa, despite their divorce, have been living together for a long time.

Sources said that the daughter of the king of rock and roll had a complete cardiac arrest. In this regard, adrenaline was injected into her at home to restore her pulse.

It is not clear at this time what condition she is in. Lisa Marie’s mother Priscilla came to the hospital to be with her daughter.

Lisa Marie is the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley. On Tuesday evening, she attended the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills. She and her mother visited her together to see how Austin Butler became the winner for the title role in the movie Elvis.

The 54-year-old singer-songwriter has four children, including actress Riley Keough. Son Benjamin committed suicide in 2020.

Lisa Marie owned and operated the successful and profitable Elvis Presley Enterprises until 2005. Then she sold the entire business, but is still the owner of Graceland, the famous Elvis estate in Memphis.