It won't just be Elvis' imperious and wavy voice that will warm the hearts of his fans at the beginning of 2024. There is also a car that the King of rock and roll bought in January 1976 (one year before his death) at Jack Kent Cadillac in Denver, Colorado. A beautiful Seville that the Mecum Auction auction house is now putting up for auction together with the documents proving its authenticity.

Only 54,684 miles

A real delicacy for thousands of the singer's followers, who will most likely compete to take it to the garage. Also because the starting price is not stratospheric, from 30,000 to 40,000 dollars obviously destined to rise under the blows of the hammer. With 54,684 miles on the odometer, this Cadillac is finished in two-tone Crystal Blue Firemist with light blue semi-gloss trim, has a custom grille, gold emblems, wire hubcaps, and gold and white stripe tires. The collection of documents accompanying the car includes a copy of check number 761, dated January 14, 1976, and signed by Elvis in the amount of $44,349.98. Also delivered with the car are a bill of sale from the Elvis Presley Museum, a plaque from the YesterDave Auto Museum and various records of the singer. Equipped with an automatic transmission, the car has a gray leather interior with blue carpet and trim, split bench seat, power windows, power locks, automatic climate control, remote controlled side mirrors, antenna and – needless to say – stereo system.

Two more Sevilles …

According to the many stories circulating online, Elvis also bought two other Sevilles in addition to this one: a two-tone silver and burgundy one and a light green one, which Presley gave to nineteen-year-old Nancy Oxman whom he met that same day at the supermarket. It is also said that the silver and burgundy Seville was the last car Elvis drove, which is false, because it appears to have been a black Stutz Blackhawk instead.

Elvis' generosity

However, there is a specific story surrounding the Cadillac now up for auction. In 1976 Elvis was on holiday in Colorado, in Vail, and to protect himself from the hundreds of fans who harassed him every day he hired some local police officers, who, honored (and envied) to carry out this task, gave the singer a badge and a uniform issued to officers of the State of Colorado. A gesture that Elvis reciprocated by donating some cars from his collection to those agents, including the Seville he had just purchased.